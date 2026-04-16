Manpower: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $2.5 million. The Milwaukee-based company…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $2.5 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $4.51 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.34 billion.

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