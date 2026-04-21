Manhattan Associates: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $49.3 million. On a…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $49.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to $1.24 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $282.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $273 million.

Manhattan Associates expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.29 to $5.37 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MANH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MANH

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