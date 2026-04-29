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Lloyds: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 29, 2026, 3:41 AM

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.9 billion in its first quarter.

The London-based bank said it had earnings of 13 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $6.99 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.99 billion, topping Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LYG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LYG

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