Lithia Motors: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $100.4 million.…

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $100.4 million.

The Medford, Oregon-based company said it had profit of $4.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $7.34 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.06 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $9.27 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.36 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAD

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