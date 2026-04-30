Lilly: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.4 billion. On…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.4 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $8.26. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $8.55 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.06 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $19.8 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.62 billion.

Lilly expects full-year earnings in the range of $35.50 to $37 per share, with revenue in the range of $82 billion to $85 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LLY

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