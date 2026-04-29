Liberty Broadband: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDK) on Tuesday reported net income of $203 million…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDK) on Tuesday reported net income of $203 million in its first quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $1.41 per share.

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