LGI Homes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) on Tuesday reported profit of $2.2…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) on Tuesday reported profit of $2.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The entry-level homebuilder in the Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia markets posted revenue of $319.7 million in the period.

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