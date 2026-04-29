Lemonade: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35.8 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 58 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $258 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $252.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Lemonade said it expects revenue in the range of $287 million to $290 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.2 billion.

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