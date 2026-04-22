Las Vegas Sands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $567 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 91 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $3.59 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.32 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LVS

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