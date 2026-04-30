L3Harris: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $512…

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $512 million.

The Melbourne, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.72 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.53 per share.

The technology and communications company posted revenue of $5.74 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.42 billion.

L3Harris expects full-year earnings to be $11.40 to $11.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $23 billion to $23.5 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LHX

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