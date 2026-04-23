Knowles: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — Knowles Corp. (KN) on Thursday reported profit of $9.7 million in its…

ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — ITASCA, Ill. (AP) — Knowles Corp. (KN) on Thursday reported profit of $9.7 million in its first quarter.

The Itasca, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 27 cents per share.

The maker acoustic components such as microphones posted revenue of $153.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Knowles expects its per-share earnings to range from 28 cents to 32 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $152 million to $162 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.