Kinross Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $843 million. On a…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $843 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 71 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $2.41 billion in the period.

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