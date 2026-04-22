Kinder Morgan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $976 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $976 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 48 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company posted revenue of $4.83 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.65 billion.

Kinder Morgan expects full-year earnings to be $1.36 per share.

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