KB Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) on Thursday reported…

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) on Thursday reported net income of $1.31 billion in its first quarter.

The Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based bank said it had earnings of $3.49 per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $6.3 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $3.69 billion, which topped Street forecasts.

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