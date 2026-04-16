JinkoSolar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JIANGXI PROVINCE, China (AP) — JIANGXI PROVINCE, China (AP) — JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) on Thursday reported a loss of…

JIANGXI PROVINCE, China (AP) — JIANGXI PROVINCE, China (AP) — JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) on Thursday reported a loss of $214.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jiangxi Province, China-based company said it had a loss of $4.10. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.29 per share.

The solar power product maker posted revenue of $2.5 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $635.6 million, or $12.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.37 billion.

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