Integer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $16.5 million.…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $16.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.20 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The medical device outsource manufacturer posted revenue of $439.6 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $426.6 million.

Integer expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.83 to $6.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITGR

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