Huntsman: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Thursday reported a loss of $53…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Thursday reported a loss of $53 million in its first quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.37 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUN

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