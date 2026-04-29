Humana: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.19 billion.…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.19 billion.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of $9.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $10.31 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.97 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $39.65 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.45 billion.

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