Hubbell: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $181.8 million. The…

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $181.8 million.

The Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $3.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.93 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.87 per share.

The electrical products manufacturer posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

Hubbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.30 to $19.85 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUBB

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