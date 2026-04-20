How to Maximize Rewards on Your Chime Credit Card

Earlier this year, the Chime banking service introduced a new membership tier for its members — Chime Prime — which…

Earlier this year, the Chime banking service introduced a new membership tier for its members — Chime Prime — which came with elevated rewards for Chime Credit Card holders.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to maximize the rewards on your Chime Credit Card with your Chime Prime membership.

[Read: Secured Credit Cards]

Earning Rewards With Chime Prime

The Chime Credit Card replaced the Chime Credit Builder Visa Credit Card, but it’s still a secured credit card. This makes the new rewards structure all the more beneficial for Chime cardholders. Not many no-annual-fee credit cards offer such high rewards, let alone among secured credit cards.

With the Chime Card — and a Chime Plus membership — cardholders can earn 2% cash back in one category of their choosing (on up to $1,500 in eligible purchases monthly). With the introduction of the third tier, Chime Prime, cardholders can earn 5% cash back on those purchases instead of 2%.

If you don’t select a category for the month, your last selected category will roll over automatically. Categories include:

— Grocery stores

— Gas

— Monthly bills (utilities, cable, streaming, etc.)

— Restaurants

— Ride-hailing/taxi

— Travel

To qualify for Chime Prime, you need to receive at least $3,000 in direct deposits every month. Your membership will automatically adjust based on your direct deposit amount, so there’s nothing extra you need to do to change tiers. That being said, gig workers should probably be wary if their monthly income is a little too unpredictable.

[SEE: Best Credit Cards to Build Credit]

Chime Memberships at a Glance

Here’s how each membership tier compares.

Chime Chime Plus Chime Prime Direct Deposit Requirement Any At least $400 in qualifying direct deposits per month At least $3,000 in qualifying direct deposits per month Chime Credit Card Rewards None 2% on a category of your choice (on up to $1,500 in eligible purchases monthly) 5% on a category of your choice (on up to $1,500 in eligible purchases monthly) Savings APY 0.75% 3% 3.75% Travel Benefits None None Free Priority Pass Membership Visa Signature Concierge Luxury Hotel Collection access Two international ATM reimbursements per month Global mobile data

Chime Prime Credit Card Perks

Airport Lounge Access

When you pair your Chime Credit Card with your Chime Prime membership, you gain access to a number of travel perks.

One travel benefit Chime Card holders can use is the free Priority Pass membership, which includes two complimentary visits per year at any of more than 1,800 airport lounges around the world.

[Read: Travel Credit Cards]

Visa Signature Luxury Hotel Collection

Another travel perk is gaining access to the Visa Signature Luxury Hotel Collection. Chime Card holders with Chime Prime status can receive seven benefits at these hotels worldwide. The benefits include:

— Best available rate guarantee

— Automatic room upgrade upon arrival, when available

— Complimentary in-room Wi-Fi, when available

— Complimentary breakfast for two

— $25 food or beverage credit

— VIP guest status

— Late check-out upon request, when available

Visa Signature Concierge

Chime Card holders with Chime Prime status also have access to Visa Signature Concierge services. Some examples of what concierges can recommend and help book/secure are:

— Travel and travel-related plans

— Restaurant reservations

— Tickets for events and concerts

— Gifts and floral arrangement delivery

If you’re unsure how to use a concierge, think outside the box a little. One user on the social media platform Reddit posted that they asked a Visa Signature Concierge to check nearby Costcos to see if a piano was in stock. The user said it “saved like one and a half hours of my time.” Another user says they use concierges “for restaurant suggestions and reservations for when I travel and don’t speak the local language.”

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How to Maximize Rewards on Your Chime Credit Card originally appeared on usnews.com