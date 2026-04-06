How Often Should You See Your Doctor?

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But if you want to be most supportive of your…

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But if you want to be most supportive of your health, consider keeping your primary care provider close by.

According to studies, proactively booking a check-up may improve your health outcomes and reduce your chance of needing a higher level of care, such as an emergency department visit or hospital stay. Some researchers have tied more frequent primary care visits to better overall health outcomes and fewer emergency room visits and hospitalizations.

But while frequent doctor’s visits may be good for you, exactly how often to go can depend on risk factors and variables in your health. Without a one-size-fits-all recommendation to follow, it can be tricky to know when to schedule your next doctor’s appointment — if you remember to book it at all. In a survey by U.S. News & World Report, 12% of respondents said they were unsure of when they would go in for their next annual physical.

To most appropriately time your doctor’s visits with your medical needs, consider factors like your current health status, family health history and any diagnosable conditions you may have — and how they may impact your need to see an expert. To make sure you are scheduling check-ups at regular intervals, plan ahead for future visits.

[READ: How to Test Whether You’re Aging Well]

Recommended Frequency for Primary Care Visits

As a good rule of thumb, doctors recommend booking an appointment with your primary care physician at least once a year — but note that that interval may change depending on your age and health status.

For instance, Dr. Anthony J. Chen, a family medicine and primary care doctor at Torrance Memorial in Torrance, California — an affiliate of Cedars-Sinai, says that children often need to see a doctor multiple times a year to be assessed for developmental milestones, receive childhood vaccines and receive growth monitoring.

Young and middle-aged adults may be able to wait longer between appointments, with recommendations ranging from 1 to 3 years, so long as they are healthy and do not have chronic conditions.

Older adults above the age of 60 are recommended to get health screenings annually.

[SEE: Health Screenings You Need Now.]

Recommended Doctor Visit Frequency by Age

“As people age, the risk of chronic conditions increases, so regular visits help with early detection and prevention,” Chen explains.

Age/Health Status Recommended Frequency for PCP Visit Key Focus/Screenings Infants and children Multiple times per year Developmental milestones, vaccinations, growth monitoring Young and middle-aged adults (healthy) Every 1 to 3 years Lifestyle review, basic screenings, preventative care Older adults (age 60+) Annually Chronic condition risk, fall risk, cognitive and mood screening Any age with stable chronic condition 2 to 4 times per year Medication review, monitoring vital signs (BP, blood sugar), complication prevention Any age with new or unstable condition More frequent (as advised by doctor) Close monitoring, treatment adjustment, complication prevention

[SEE: What Makes a Good Doctor: Qualities to Look For]

Doctor Visit Frequency for Chronic Conditions, Such as Diabetes & Hypertension

People with chronic conditions may need to see a doctor more often than people without chronic conditions.

“Those with chronic conditions benefit from more regular monitoring to prevent complications and ensure treatment is working,” Chen says.

How often to see a doctor if you have a chronic condition depends on your specific diagnosis and its stability. Stability refers to a diagnosis’s impact on your vital signs: blood pressure, body temperature, pulse and respiratory rate.

People with unstable conditions can have fluctuations in their vital signs, sometimes outside of normal limits.

In contrast, people with stable conditions are less likely to experience these fluctuations and tend to have readings within normal limits. Controlled hypertension or controlled diabetes are examples of stable conditions, whereas uncontrolled hypertension or uncontrolled (or poorly managed) diabetes are examples of unstable conditions.

Chen recommends patients see a doctor two to four times a year if they have a stable, chronic condition, but more frequently if their condition is unstable.

His recommendations include:

— If you have a stable condition, see a doctor every three to six months.

— If you have a new or uncontrolled condition, follow up more regularly.

[See: 12 Signs You Should Fire Your Doctor.]

How Often to Get an Annual Physical Exam or Wellness Visit

A physical exam, which is often referred to as your annual physical, should be administered once a year. Chen says that annual physicals serve as preventative health care and provide a space for you and your doctor to review any changes in your health. In an annual physical, your doctor can review health histories, perform an examination, update your vaccines and recommend you receive age-appropriate screenings, such as blood pressure, cholesterol and cancer screening tests.

While many patients can have an annual physical covered by insurance, this is not the case for patients on Medicare, which covers a variation of the exam called an Annual Wellness Visit (AWV) instead.

Chen explains that the AWV is slightly different than a standard physical and “focuses on preventive health, risk assessment and screening recommendations rather than a comprehensive physical examination. The AWV includes updating medical and family history, reviewing medications, assessing fall risk, screening for cognitive and mood concerns, and developing or updating a personalized prevention plan.”

Whether you are a Medicare beneficiary, using private insurance or paying out of pocket, booking a yearly examination can help you stay on top of your health.

“Even if you feel healthy, annual physicals for most adults — and Annual Wellness Visits for Medicare beneficiaries — are valuable opportunities to identify risks early and maintain long-term wellness,” Chen says.

[See: 16 Health Screenings All Women Need.]

Family Health History and Increased Need for Doctor Screenings

Family health history can impact how often you should see a doctor, particularly when seeking out preventative care. For instance, if you have a family history of certain cancers — such as breast,colon or prostate cancer — you may be recommended to see a specialist more frequently than people without this family history, or to get screened for cancer at an earlier age than others.

You may also need more frequent medical monitoring if you have a family history of diabetes, hypertension or high cholesterol.

Major Life Changes That Require a Doctor’s Checkup

Life Change Event Reason for Doctor Visit Provider Type or Action Starting college Vaccine update, preventative screenings, health education PCP check-up Pregnancy Regular prenatal care, monitoring maternal and fetal health OBGYN, midwife Post-surgery Monitoring recovery, wound care, physical rehabilitation Surgeon, physical therapist Starting menopause Symptom management, bone density checks, hormone therapy discussion OBGYN, PCP New job/moving Establishing care with a new in-network provider Scheduling a new patient visit Stress/substance use Assessment of physical/mental health impact, support referral PCP, mental health provider

Life changes can alter how often you need to see a doctor. Some life changes that can impact your need to see the doctor include:

— Starting college. It can be helpful to book an extra doctor’s appointment before a life change like starting college, to make sure you are up to date on vaccines, have received preventative health screenings and are educated on healthy routines.

— During pregnancy. Pregnant patients need to see the doctor much more frequently than once a year. During pregnancy, patients should schedule regular prenatal visits and work with an expert like an OBGYN as well as their primary care doctor.

— After a surgery. You may need more follow-ups or work with a specialist, like a physical therapist.

— Starting menopause. Menopause can impact your health needs, including how often to see a doctor or what types of doctors are most important to see, like certain specialists.

— Moving or changing jobs. If you are moving or changing jobs, you may need to schedule an extra doctor’s appointment, establish care with a provider in a new location or one that is covered by a new insurance.

— Changes in substance use. If you have begun smoking, drinking or using drugs in unhealthy ways, it can be a good idea to check in with a primary care provider. You can also seek help from a mental health or substance use expert.

— Emotional or financial stress. Stress can impact your physical and mental health, and may increase your need to see a doctor. Rather than waiting for a scheduled appointment, consider if you can see a doctor sooner.

In addition to the above, if you feel unwell in your body or mind, it doesn’t hurt to seek out expert advice — regardless of a planned out appointment schedule.

“If you feel like something is off on your body, you may want to see the doctor as soon as possible,” says Dr. Yoshua Quinones, a board-certified Internist with Medical Offices of Manhattan.

[Find: The Doctor That Is the Right Fit for You.]

Scheduling Frequency for Medical Specialists (Cardiologist, OBGYN)

How often you should see a medical specialist will depend on your health conditions, how well they are controlled and the type of specialist you are seeing for care. If you are already working with a specialist, ask them about their recommendations for the timing of your appointments. If you have yet to work with a specialist, consider seeing your primary care provider first and asking them if they think working with a specialist could be a good idea.

“Always start with your primary care doctor,” Quinones says. “Your doctor will let you know if you require to see a specialist such as a cardiologist, endocrinologist or gastroenterologist.”

[READ: Types of Doctors and Medical Specialists: Which One Should You See?]

Tips for Scheduling and Remembering Your Next Doctor’s Appointment

Despite the suggested benefits of regular check-ups, Chen says that “generally speaking, people see the doctor less frequently than advised.”

To stay consistent with your appointments, he recommends staying one step ahead, and planning your next doctor’s appointment while you’re at the office.

“A good rule of thumb is to ask before leaving each appointment when to return,” Chen says.

Other tips include:

— Schedule your next visit before you leave the doctor’s office

— Use digital reminders such as calendar reminders, to keep track of appointments

— Use your doctor’s patient portal

— Find a new doctor or compare options using the U.S. News Doctor Directory, which allows you to search, compare and save doctors based on specialty, location and patient ratings.

— Use health tracking apps on your phone

— Talk to your doctor about concerns regarding barriers to treatment, such as cost, transportation or time

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