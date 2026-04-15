How Much You Need to Spend at Costco to Break Even on a Membership

If you’re on the fence about joining Costco, renewing your membership or upgrading to the Executive tier, run the numbers…

If you’re on the fence about joining Costco, renewing your membership or upgrading to the Executive tier, run the numbers to determine whether you receive enough value to justify the cost.

This guide explains how much you would need to spend at each membership level to make the annual fee worth it.

Costco Membership Tier Annual Fee Est. Monthly Break Even Spend Est. Annual Cashback Break Even Spend Key Break Even Perk Gold Star $65 Enough to save $5.42 monthly (ex. filling up your gas tank once or twice per month) — Gas savings and bulk staples Executive $130 $541 $6,500 (rewards offset Executive membership fee) 2% annual reward

How Much Do You Need to Spend to Break Even on a Costco Gold Star Membership?

Gold Star membership at Costco costs $65 per year, so you should aim to save at least that amount to offset the fee. Instead of trying to pinpoint a specific spending threshold, focus on how much you save. You could “break even” with a single purchase — such as saving $100 on a flat-screen TV compared to the list price at a traditional big-box store — or by saving smaller amounts consistently throughout the year.

Gasoline at Costco is routinely 10 to 30 cents per gallon cheaper than its competitors. Filling up once per month may pay off the membership cost.

To estimate your savings accurately, make sure you compare prices regularly. You should also shop with discipline to avoid overbuying bulk items that may go to waste.

[Read: Costco vs. Sam’s Club: Which Membership Is Worth It in 2026?]

How Much Do You Need to Spend to Break Even on a Costco Executive Membership?

Costco’s Executive membership costs $130 per year and includes a 2% cash-back reward on eligible purchases, which creates a clear break-even point.

Whether it makes sense to upgrade depends on two key questions: Will your spending generate enough cash back to offset the higher fee? And will you use the additional benefits enough to justify the upgrade?

Some of the perks Executive members receive include:

— 2% cash back on eligible Costco purchases, issued annually (up to program limits)

— Early shopping access at select locations (where available)

— Additional benefits and discounts through Costco services

If you want to make a purely mathematical decision, focus on what Kristen Markel, who runs the blog Warehouse Wanderer, calls the “$3,250 tipping point.”

“The difference between a Gold Star ($65) and Executive ($130) membership is $65. To earn that back through the Executive 2% reward, a member needs to spend $3,250 a year, or about $271 a month. If you spend more than that, Costco is essentially paying you to hold the premium membership,” she wrote in an email.

Research suggests that Costco customers spend about $3,190 annually on average. At that level, an Executive member would earn approximately $63.80 in rewards — just below the $65 additional cost to upgrade. If you want your rewards to fully offset the entire $130 Executive membership fee, you would need to spend $6,500 per year, which equals $130 in cash back. That breaks down to about $541 per month or roughly $125 per week.

Markel pointed out that Costco provides a cashback calculator on its membership page. “This lets users enter their estimated monthly spend to see exactly what their Executive reward check will look like at the end of the year,” she said.

Keep in mind that any savings on purchases should factor into your overall decision, regardless of membership level.

[READ: A Look at Gas Prices Around the World]

Is a Costco Membership Worth It? A Customer Story

Christopher Walsh, a senior financial advisor and regional director at Capital Choice Arizona, values the Executive membership for one of its lesser-known benefits.

“The biggest win is early access,” he wrote in an email. “Executive members can shop earlier than regular members at some locations. With young kids, the difference between a 9 a.m. trip and a 10 a.m. trip is significant. We get in, get what we need, and head straight to the snack bar. My kids love the pizza.”

Costco also reduces some of the risk of upgrading.

“One thing more people should know is that if you upgrade from Gold Star to Executive and don’t earn back the difference through the 2% reward, Costco may allow you to downgrade and receive a refund for the difference,” Walsh said. Policies can vary, so confirm details with your local warehouse.

That said, not everyone will spend enough to justify an Executive membership — or even a base Gold Star membership. Overspending on unnecessary items can quickly erase any savings.

“If you’re carrying debt or won’t use the membership consistently, the math likely doesn’t work,” Walsh says. The same holds true if you follow a strict budget and tend to add extra items to your cart on impulse.

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How Much You Need to Spend at Costco to Break Even on a Membership originally appeared on usnews.com