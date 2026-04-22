How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 4/22/2026

The U.S. stock market set more records after GE Vernova and other big companies joined the parade reporting fatter profits…

The U.S. stock market set more records after GE Vernova and other big companies joined the parade reporting fatter profits for the start of the year than analysts expected.

But caution still hung over Wall Street Wednesday, and oil prices rose on uncertainty about what will happen in the war with Iran.

The S&P 500 rallied 1% and topped its prior all-time high set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite set its own record after climbing 1.6%. The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil briefly topped $102.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 73.89 points, or 1%, to 7,137.90.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 340.65 points, or 0.7%, to 49,490.03.

The Nasdaq composite rose 397.60 points, or 1.6%, to 24,657.57.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 20.41 points, or 0.7% to 2,785.38.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 11.84 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is up 42.60 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 189.09 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 8.48 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 292.40 points, or 4.3%.

The Dow is up 1,426.74 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,415.58 points, or 6.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 303.47 points, or 12.2%.

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