How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 4/21/2026

U.S. stocks and oil prices flip-flopped as uncertainty rose about what will happen following a two-week ceasefire in the war…

U.S. stocks and oil prices flip-flopped as uncertainty rose about what will happen following a two-week ceasefire in the war with Iran, which is set to expire Wednesday.

The S&P 500 erased an early rise and fell 0.6% Tuesday after Vice President JD Vance called off a trip to Pakistan, where he was expected to lead U.S. negotiators in talks with Iran to extend the ceasefire.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 293 points, after erasing an earlier rise of 400 points, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.6%.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 45.13 points, or 0.6%, to 7,064.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 293.18 points, or 0.6%, to 49,149.38.

The Nasdaq composite fell 144.43 points, or 0.6%, to 24,259.96.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.99 points, or 1% to 2,764.97.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 62.05 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is down 298.05 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 208.52 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 11.93 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 218.51 points, or 3.2%.

The Dow is up 1,086.09 points, or 2.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,017.97 points, or 4.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 283.06 points, or 11.4%.

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