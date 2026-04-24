How major US stock indexes fared Friday 4/24/2026

A surge for Intel following a blowout profit report helped lead technology stocks higher, while oil prices keep swinging in…

A surge for Intel following a blowout profit report helped lead technology stocks higher, while oil prices keep swinging in the wait for what’s next with the Iran war.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% Friday, beating the all-time high it set on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite rallied 1.6%.

Intel’s stock soared 23.6% for its best day since 1987 after joining the parade of companies reporting stronger quarterly results than analysts expected. Oil prices were little changed after swinging up and down earlier in the day.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 55.68 points, or 0.8%, to 7,165.08.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.61 points, or 0.2%, to 49,230.71.

The Nasdaq composite rose 398.09 points, or 1.6%, to 24,836.60.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.90 points, or 0.4% to 2,787.00.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 39.02 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 216.72 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 368.12 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 10.10 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 319.58 points, or 4.7%.

The Dow is up 1,167.42 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,594.61 points, or 6.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 305.09 points, or 12.3%.

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