How Law School Applicants Can Best Use LawHub

It can be hard for law school applicants to find credible advice, because the admissions process is changing rapidly. Honest…

It can be hard for law school applicants to find credible advice, because the admissions process is changing rapidly. Honest advice from an older mentor who applied to law school decades ago, let alone from strangers online, may be outdated or misleading.

Fortunately, there are plenty of helpful online resources — besides the Law Admissions Lowdown, of course.

One underrated source is LawHub. LawHub is a centralized clearinghouse of resources for applicants run by LSAC, the Law School Admission Council, which administers the LSAT. First launched in 2020, LawHub has expanded to include an array of resources from LSAT prep to career advice.

Because LawHub collects so many kinds of resources, it’s easy for applicants to overlook some helpful features.

Here are four areas where applicants can turn to LawHub for trustworthy information:

— LSAT prep

— Law school data

— Legal career advice

— Law school preparedness

LSAT Prep

The part of LawHub that many applicants first encounter is the LSAT Prep library, which contains details about the test, four free practice tests, and video lessons and drill sets originally developed by Khan Academy.

Purchasing LawHub Advantage, which costs $120 annually, provides a library of 54 additional practice tests, among other benefits.

Note that this fee doesn’t cover LSAC’s Credential Assembly Service, the centralized system used to apply to law school, which is separate from LawHub.

[READ: How to Use Practice Tests to Study for the LSAT.]

While LawHub is an essential starting point for LSAT preparation, I would caution applicants against relying solely upon it. Mastering the LSAT takes more than practice. It requires a focused approach to build skills methodically.

Consider more comprehensive test prep options like books, apps or a course.

Law School Data

One of my favorite LawHub features is the Law School Transparency tab, which makes it easy to access data on individual law schools compiled from sources like public annual disclosures and employment surveys. These features became part of LawHub when LSAC acquired a nonprofit called Law School Transparency in 2022.

With the Discover Law Schools tool, users can easily visualize law school characteristics like the composition of the student body, bar passage rates and employment outcomes.

[Read: 7 Things I Wish I Knew When I Applied to Law School]

Other features allow applicants to compare law schools side by side and estimate their total cost of attendance at different institutions.

Note that admissions data like LSAT and GPA medians may be a couple years out of date. More current information can often be found on law school websites.

Legal Career Advice

One of the goals of LawHub is to expand access to legal careers, attracting people who may not see themselves as typical law school applicants. Thus, there’s a wide array of articles, videos and podcasts about law school and legal practice.

As an aspiring lawyer, it’s easy to get hung up on various legal specializations, from entertainment law to environmental law. It may help to start by envisioning your ideal job at a more day-to-day level. Browsing the content on LawHub can help you make sense of different legal careers and what distinguishes them.

[Read: Tips for Law School Applicants on Choosing a Legal Career Path.]

Law School Preparedness

Finally, LawHub has recently expanded its offerings geared toward incoming law students, from paying for law school to achieving good grades.

The bulk of these materials are collected in LawHub’s Learning Library, which requires a subscription to LawHub Advantage, but there are also free articles, videos and other resources throughout the site.

So, even when you’re finally done with the admissions process, don’t forget to turn back to LawHub to explore how to make the most of your first year of law school.

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How Law School Applicants Can Best Use LawHub originally appeared on usnews.com