Home Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $11.4 million.…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $11.4 million.

The Lafayette, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.45 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $51.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $38.2 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBCP

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