Hingham Savings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) on Friday reported net income of $2.9…

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) on Friday reported net income of $2.9 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Hingham, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of $1.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.79 per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $52.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.4 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

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