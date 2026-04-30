Hershey: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Hershey Co. (HSY) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $435.1 million.…

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Hershey Co. (HSY) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $435.1 million.

The Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $2.35 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.05 per share.

The chocolate bar and candy maker posted revenue of $3.1 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.03 billion.

Hershey expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.20 to $8.52 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSY

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