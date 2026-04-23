Helen of Troy: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) on Thursday reported a loss of $55.6…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) on Thursday reported a loss of $55.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $2.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The personal and household products company posted revenue of $470 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $453.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $899 million, or $39.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.79 billion.

Helen of Troy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HELE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HELE

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