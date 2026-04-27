HBT Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $11.2 million.…

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — HBT Financial Inc. (HBT) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $11.2 million.

The Bloomington, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $82.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $67.3 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBT

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