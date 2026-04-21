Halliburton: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $461 million. The Houston-based company…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $461 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators posted revenue of $5.4 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.28 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAL

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