Grid Dynamics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) on Thursday reported a loss…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $104.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Grid Dynamics said it expects revenue in the range of $106 million to $108 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $435 million to $465 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GDYN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GDYN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.