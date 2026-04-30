Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 0.25 cent at $4.66 a bushel. May. wheat was down 2.25 cents at $6.40 a bushel. May. oats lost 3.75 cents at $3.31 a bushel. May. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $11.82 a bushel.

Beef was flat and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

May. hogs was off 0.3 cent at $.95 a pound.

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