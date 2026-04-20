Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 3…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 3 cents at $4.52 a bushel. May. wheat was off 0.5 cent at $5.96 a bushel. May. oats was down 7 cents at $3.24 a bushel. May. soybeans lost 2 cents at $11.65 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell by 0.77 cent at $2.50 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was off 2.08 cents at $3.69 a pound. May. hogs rose by 0.67 cent at $.94 a pound.

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