Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 2.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 2.25 cents at $4.49 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 7.5 cents at $6.00 a bushel. May. oats lost 2.75 cents at $3.44 a bushel. May. soybeans fell by 3.25 cents at $11.62 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell by 2.35 cents at $2.50 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was off 3.43 cents at $3.73 a pound. May. hogs rose by 0.57 cent at $.94 a pound.

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