Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost 0.25 cent at $4.51 a bushel. May. wheat was off 0.75 cent at $5.93 a bushel. May. oats was up 1.25 cents at $3.47 a bushel. May. soybeans lost 1.25 cents at $11.66 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was unchanged at $2.53 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle rose by 3 cents at $3.77 a pound. May. hogs was off 0.5 cent at $.94 a pound.

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