Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 5.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 5.25 cents at $4.49 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 2 cents at $5.98 a bushel. May. oats was down 6.5 cents at $3.40 a bushel. May. soybeans fell by 6.75 cents at $11.58 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 0.25 cent at $2.48 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was off 2.95 cents at $3.69 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 0.2 cent at $.91 a pound.

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