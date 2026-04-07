Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.54 a bushel. May. wheat gained 0.5 cent at $5.96 a bushel. May. oats was down 1.75 cents at $3.47 a bushel. May. soybeans was down 2 cents at $11.65 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell by 0.27 cent at $2.48 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was off 0.52 cent at $3.71 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 0.1 cent at $.91 a pound.

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