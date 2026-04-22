Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 0.75 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 0.75 cent at $4.54 a bushel. May. wheat lost 7.5 cents at $5.99 a bushel. May. oats fell by 9.5 cents at $3.17 a bushel. May. soybeans was off 11.5 cents at $11.63 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off 0.82 cent at $2.47 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle fell by 0.15 cent at $3.67 a pound. May. hogs fell by 0.7 cent at $.95 a pound.

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