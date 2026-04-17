Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was off 0.25 cent at $4.48 a bushel. May. wheat fell by 7.75 cents at $5.90 a bushel. May. oats lost 14.75 cents at $3.29 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 3 cents at $11.66 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell by 0.63 cent at $2.50 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was off 2.63 cents at $3.71 a pound. May. hogs fell by 1.4 cents at $.93 a pound.

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