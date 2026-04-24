Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.55 a bushel. May. wheat rose by 1.75 cents at $6.12 a bushel. May. oats was up 1.75 cents at $3.22 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 0.5 cent at $11.60 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose by 0.7 cent at $2.48 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle gained 0.85 cent at $3.67 a pound. May. hogs lost 0.2 cent at $.95 a pound.

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