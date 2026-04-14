Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 2.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn rose by 2.5 cents at $4.43 a bushel. May. wheat gained 11.75 cents at $5.93 a bushel. May. oats gained 6.75 cents at $3.44 a bushel. May. soybeans lost 4 cents at $11.56 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 1.8 cents at $2.53 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle rose by 0.85 cent at $3.75 a pound. Apr. hogs was off 0.1 cent at $.90 a pound.

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