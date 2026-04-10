Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 0.75 cent at $4.45 a bushel. May. wheat was off 1.75 cents at $5.73 a bushel. May. oats rose by 9.75 cents at $3.42 a bushel. May. soybeans rose by 1.25 cents at $11.66 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 0.28 cent at $2.50 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle gained 0.7 cent at $3.73 a pound. Apr. hogs was off 0.17 cent at $.91 a pound.

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