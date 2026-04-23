Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 2.75…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 2.75 cents at $4.56 a bushel. May. wheat gained 12.5 cents at $6.13 a bushel. May. oats gained 2.25 cents at $3.21 a bushel. May. soybeans lost 4.5 cents at $11.61 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up 1.22 cents at $2.47 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle rose by 0.78 cent at $3.67 a pound. May. hogs was up 0.65 cent at $.96 a pound.

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