Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.43 a bushel. May. wheat was unchanged at $5.92 a bushel. May. oats was down 0.5 cent at $3.44 a bushel. May. soybeans fell by 1.25 cents at $11.57 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was unchanged at $2.53 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle lost 0.08 cent at $3.76 a pound.

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