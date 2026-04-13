Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn fell by 5 cents at $4.41 a bushel. May. wheat was up 1.75 cents at $5.82 a bushel. May. oats rose by 0.75 cent at $3.40 a bushel. May. soybeans lost 16.25 cents at $11.61 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell by 0.1 cent at $2.51 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was up 1.35 cents at $3.75 a pound. Apr. hogs was down 0.18 cent at $.90 a pound.

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