Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.47 a bushel. May. wheat lost 0.25 cent at $5.80 a bushel. May. oats was down 0.25 cent at $3.32 a bushel. May. soybeans was unchanged at $11.62 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was unchanged at $2.49 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle lost 0.32 cent at $3.70 a pound. Apr. hogs was up 0.08 cent at $.90 a pound.

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