Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.47 a bushel. May. wheat lost 9 cents at $5.80 a bushel. May. oats fell by 7.5 cents at $3.32 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 9.75 cents at $11.62 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell by 0.03 cent at $2.49 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle was down 1.25 cents at $3.71 a pound. Apr. hogs fell by 0.58 cent at $.90 a pound.

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