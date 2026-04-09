Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost 2.75 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn lost 2.75 cents at $4.45 a bushel. May. wheat was off 6.5 cents at $5.74 a bushel. May. oats was up 0.5 cent at $3.33 a bushel. May. soybeans was up 2.25 cents at $11.64 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle gained 0.95 cent at $2.50 a pound. Apr. feeder cattle gained 2.57 cents at $3.73 a pound. Apr. hogs gained 0.47 cent at $.91 a pound.

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